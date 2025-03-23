Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Three illegal immigrants charged after fiery Texas crash leaves one dead

One illegal immigrant is charged with intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death, while two others face lesser charges after the deadly crash

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Three illegal immigrants have been charged in connection with a deadly drunk-driving crash Saturday night on a highway in Arlington, Texas.

According to the Arlington Police Department, 25-year-old Cesar Ramirez Castro was driving a Ford-150 when he swerved onto the shoulder of I-20, slamming the truck into a parked vehicle. 

The vehicle then collided with a concrete barrier, setting it ablaze. 

When the fire was extinguished, a 22-year-old man was found dead inside the vehicle. 

VENEZUELA TO RESUME ACCEPTING US DEPORTATION FLIGHTS

Police charged Ramirez Castro with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of collision involving death. 

According to jail records, he has an immigration hold. 

cesar-ramirez-castro-booking-photo.jpg

Mugshot of Cesar Ramirez Castro, who was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of collision involving death stemming from a car accident on Saturday, March 22, 2025.  (Arlington Police Department)

Two passengers in the vehicle, 30-year-old Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez and 24-year-old Daniel Castro Zammarron, were both arrested on one count of public intoxication. 

marcelino ramirez-ramirez-booking-photo

Mugshot of Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez, who was charged with one count of public intoxication stemming from a deadly crash on Saturday, March 22, 2025.  (Arlington Police Department)

DEMOCRAT MAYOR BLASTED FOR VOWING TO MAKE MAJOR CITY ‘SAFE HAVEN’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Mugshot of Daniel Castro Zammarron, who was charged with one count of public intoxication stemming from a deadly crash on Saturday, March 22, 2025. 

Both men also have immigration holds. 

Last week, an illegal immigrant living in Georgia was charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Camilia Williams, a 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother. 

David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, 21, a Honduran national, has been charged with capital murder. 

He was caught and released while crossing illegally into the United States under Biden administration policies in 2021. He was scheduled for removal from the country in 2023, but removal proceedings never occurred. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 and covers U.S. Crime. 

Previously, he was a public relations executive and a reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He graduated from Elon University in 2014.

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.