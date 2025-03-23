Venezuela to resume accepting US deportation flights

Expand / Collapse search
By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Trump argues he has authority to deport migrant criminals Video

Trump argues he has authority to deport migrant criminals

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the deportation flights of alleged gang members on 'Special Report.'

Venezuela will resume accepting deportation flights from the US after Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro suspended the flights earlier this month.

Jorge Rodríguez, the president of Venezuela's Assembly and chief negotiator with the U.S. announced the change in policy on Saturday.

"We have agreed with the U.S. government to resume the repatriation of Venezuelan migrants with an initial flight tomorrow, Sunday," Rodriguez said.

He added that the deal with the U.S. secured the "return of our compatriots to their nation with the safeguard of their Human Rights."

Migrants lined up to board a flight back home

Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States arrive at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

Rodriguez referenced the deportation of some Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador in his statement. President Donald Trump's administration has sent some Venezuelan members of the Tren de Aragua gang to the country.

"Migrating is not a crime and we will not rest until we achieve the return of all those who require it and until we rescue our brothers kidnapped in El Salvador," Rodríguez said in a statement.

Maduro himself referred to the Venezuelans held in El Salvador as "kidnapped" on Saturday.

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro says his country will accept deportation flights from President Donald Trump's administration.

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro says his country will accept deportation flights from President Donald Trump's administration. (Getty Images)

In recent weeks, some 350 people were deported to Venezuela, including some 180 who spent up to 16 days at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Trump administration said that the Venezuelans sent to Guantanamo are members of Tren de Aragua.

Trump is pictured next to Tren de Aragua gang members

Trump is pictured next to Tren de Aragua gang members. (Getty Images)

Venezuela had long been a friendly oil-trading partner of the U.S. until Maduro's leftist regime took root following the 1998 and 2000 elections under the rule of the late Hugo Chavez and foreign policy challenges arose.

