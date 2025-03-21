Democrat mayor blasted for vowing to make major city ‘safe haven’ for illegal immigrants

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey doubled down on his resistance to President Donald Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan's immigration enforcement efforts today, vowing that his city will be a "safe haven" for illegal immigrants.

Speaking at a town hall with other Democrat leaders, including "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Frey said: "I want all of you just to know exactly where we are as far as our neighbors go, Minneapolis will continue to be a safe haven for undocumented immigrants."

"Regardless of who you are or where you come from, Minneapolis is a place where you should be proud to call home," he continued.

Frey, a Democrat, has previously vowed not to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts, making him one of a slew of other blue city leaders across the country to take this stance.

In an earlier speech, Frey assured illegals that in accord with the city’s "separation ordinance," Minneapolis police would not gather information about people’s immigration status and would not arrest anyone for being in the country illegally.

"I want to speak to the undocumented. We love you; we care about you and the city of Minneapolis, we will stand up for you and we will do anything in our power to help," he said.

In response to Frey's latest comments, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, whose district includes much of the Minneapolis suburbs and area around the Twin Cities, told Fox News Digital that "Mayor Frey should stop standing guard for criminal illegal aliens and start protecting the people of his city."

"If anyone deserves a ‘safe haven,’ it’s the people of Minneapolis who’ve been forced to deal with the consequences of his failed leadership," said Emmer.

In February, Emmer and several other Minnesota Republicans wrote a letter to Frey condemning his stance, which they said poses a threat to the safety of citizens.

"Just last year, ICE apprehended a known al-Shabaab terrorist in your city. This terrorist was an illegal immigrant who broke the law to enter our country during the Biden-Harris border crisis in March 2023. Last month, ICE arrested three illegal immigrants who are child sex predators in your neighbor city of Saint Paul," they said. "Interfering with federal actions designed to ensure the security of your constituents is misguided."

"Your city and your constituents deserve to be protected from such threats, and we urge you to prioritize their needs over those of criminals and terrorists," the letter went on, concluding: "It is time for you to put the safety of your constituents first."