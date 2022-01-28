Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Ten injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse ahead of Biden's visit

Three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania Democrats reject invite to Biden's Pittsburgh visit Video

Pennsylvania Democrats reject invite to Biden's Pittsburgh visit

Senate Candidate Dave McCormick (R) on Pennsylvania Democrats distancing from President Biden after one year of failing policy and low poll ratings

Ten people were injured following a two-lane bridge collapse in Pittsburgh early Friday morning, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Three of those injured were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, though they remain hospitalized Friday. First responders reported to the scene and rappelled nearly 150 feet to help passengers from a dangling bus. Others formed a human chain to help rescuers with the effort.

Rescuers rappelled nearly 150 feet to help stranded bus passengers.

Rescuers rappelled nearly 150 feet to help stranded bus passengers. (Associated Press)

TOP PENNSYLVANIA DEMS CAN'T MEET BIDEN DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICT

President Biden, who is expected in Pittsburgh Friday, will proceed with his trip as planned, according to a statement from the White House. 

"Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the White House said. "The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide."

Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed.

Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed. (Assoicated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Pittsburgh, the president is looking to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure bill as well as his administration's economic progress in his first year.

Two of Pennsylvania's top Democrats, Josh Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, who is running for Senate, and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, will miss the president's visit because of scheduling conflicts. 

Your Money