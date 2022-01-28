Ten injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse ahead of Biden's visit

Ten people were injured following a two-lane bridge collapse in Pittsburgh early Friday morning, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Three of those injured were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, though they remain hospitalized Friday. First responders reported to the scene and rappelled nearly 150 feet to help passengers from a dangling bus. Others formed a human chain to help rescuers with the effort.

TOP PENNSYLVANIA DEMS CAN'T MEET BIDEN DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICT

President Biden, who is expected in Pittsburgh Friday, will proceed with his trip as planned, according to a statement from the White House.

"Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the White House said. "The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide."

In Pittsburgh, the president is looking to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure bill as well as his administration's economic progress in his first year.

Two of Pennsylvania's top Democrats, Josh Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, who is running for Senate, and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, will miss the president's visit because of scheduling conflicts.