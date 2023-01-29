Three former Texas high school athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash: report

Three former Texas high school student-athletes died in a fiery crash after a police chase, according to a report.

Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, who previously attended Cameron High School died in the crash on Thursday.

Phabian Bynaum was driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit on US 190 between Cameron and Milano, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore told FOX 7 Austin. He said one of his deputies attempted to stop the vehicle unsuccessfully, and that a chase began.

Bynaum lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to pass another car, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release states. The vehicle then crashed into a tree, barreled through a fence, flipped and caught fire in a field.

"This affected the families, but it also affected our community here. Each boy belonged to all of us. These are our kids, our babies," a speaker said at a prayer vigil Friday.

Cameron ISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said counselors would be made available for students and staff at each of the district's schools.

Texas state law requires motorists to pull to the right side of the roadway and stop when approached by an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated.

"Attempting to evade law enforcement in a motor vehicle is not only a felony, it places everyone on the roadways in danger," a spokesperson for TXDPS said.