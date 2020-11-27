Thousands of SoCal residents without power due to wildfire conditions, high winds

Thousands of Southern California residents are without power after Thanksgiving Day, with more than 100,000 still under shutoff consideration as weather authorities continue to worry about strong winds and wildfire conditions.

The power company shut down grids during the holiday, leaving some families in the dark Thursday. More than 8,600 residents in the region are still without power as of Friday morning, according to the SoCal Edison website.

Gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and low humidity in the region created dangerous conditions for potential wildfires on Thanksgiving Day, FOX 11 LA reported.

Weather forecasters said residents could expect to see felled trees and power lines throughout the region.

Residents under SoCal Edison jurisdictions were aware of potential shutoffs over the holiday due to concerns over Santa Ana winds, which could knock down electrical lines and cause fires.

Edison spokesperson Jeff Monford told FOX 11 LA there is no specific wind threshold, but generally, when weather authorities issue warnings, the company closely monitors service areas and issues phone warnings to its customers.

SANTA ANA WINDS ON THANKSGIVING CAUSE WILDFIRE CONCERN FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

While the worst blazes still happen in the summer months, fall flames are fanned by warm and dry winds like the Santa Ana winds.

Wildfires have killed 31 people this year and burned thousands of miles.

Critical fire weather threats remain for the Lower Colorado River Basin as well, according to the National Weather Service.

The Gulf Coast can expect some scattered showers and a chance of snow in the 4-Corners and Upper Midwest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rest of the country can expect mild weather with temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s, with some areas seeing temperatues as high as the 80s.

Julia Musto contributed to this report.