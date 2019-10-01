This Day in History: Sept. 29
On this day, Sept. 29 ...
1982: Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claim the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
Also on this day:
- 1789: The U.S. War Department establishes a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
- 1829: London's reorganized police force, which would become known as Scotland Yard, goes on duty.
- 1918: Allied forces begin their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
- 1938: British, French, German and Italian leaders conclude the Munich Agreement, which is aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland.
- 1975: Legendary baseball manager Casey Stengel dies in Glendale, Calif., at age 85.
- 1977: Billy Joel's "The Stranger" is released by Columbia Records.
- 1978: Pope John Paul I is found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
- 1989: Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor is convicted of battery for slapping Beverly Hills police officer Paul Kramer after he'd pulled over her Rolls-Royce for expired license plates.
- 2005: John G. Roberts Jr. is sworn in as the nation's 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.
- 2009: A tsunami kills nearly 200 people in Samoa, American Samoa and Tonga.
- 2018: Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, agrees to pay a total of $40 million to settle a government lawsuit alleging that Musk had duped investors with misleading statements about a proposed buyout of the company.