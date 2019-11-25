This Day in History: Nov. 25

On this day, Nov. 25 …

1999: Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, is rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.

Also on this day:

1783: The British evacuate New York during the Revolutionary War.

1915: A new version of the Ku Klux Klan, targeting blacks, Jews, Catholics and immigrants, is founded by William Joseph Simmons.

1940: Woody Woodpecker makes his debut in the animated short "Knock Knock."

1961: The first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, is commissioned.

1963: The body of President John F. Kennedy is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lights an "eternal flame" at the gravesite.

1986: The Iran-Contra affair erupts as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese reveal that profits from secret arms sales to Iran were diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.

1987: Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, dies in office at age 65.

2001: As the war in Afghanistan enters its eighth week, CIA officer Johnny "Mike" Spann is killed during a prison uprising in Mazar-e-Sharif, becoming America's first combat casualty of the conflict.

2002: President George W. Bush signs legislation creating the Department of Homeland Security, and appoints Tom Ridge to be its head.

2008: Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick pleads guilty to a Virginia dogfighting charge, receiving a three-year suspended sentence.

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick pleads guilty to a Virginia dogfighting charge, receiving a three-year suspended sentence. 2013: Prosecutors close their yearlong investigation into the shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that claimed the lives of 26 victims; their report says the motive of gunman Adam Lanza, who also killed his mother and himself, might never be known.