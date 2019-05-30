This Day in History: May 30

On this day, May 30 …



2018: Kim Kardashian West visits the White House to discuss prison reform and appeal to President Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses. (Days later, Trump would grant Johnson clemency, freeing her from prison.)

Also on this day:

1431: Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, is burned at the stake in Rouen, France.

Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, is burned at the stake in Rouen, France. 1922: The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., is formally dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.

1996: Britain's Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson are granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.

2009: Internet sensation Susan Boyle places second on "Britain's Got Talent.”