This Day in History: July 5

On this day, July 5 ...

1994: Amazon is founded by Jeff Bezos in Washington state.

Also on this day:

1865: The Secret Service division of the U.S. Treasury Department is founded in Washington, D.C., with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.

1935: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the National Labor Relations Act.

1946: The bikini, created by Louis Reard, is modeled by Micheline Bernardini during a poolside fashion show in Paris.

1947: Larry Doby debuts with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first black player in the American League, three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

1954: Elvis Presley's first commercial recording session takes place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn.; the song he records is "That's All Right."

1975: Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win Wimbledon, defeating Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

1989: "The Seinfeld Chronicles," the pilot to "Seinfeld," airs on NBC.

1991: A worldwide financial scandal erupts as regulators in eight countries shut down the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

1996: Dolly the Sheep, the first mammal cloned from adult cells, is born.

2011: A jury in Orlando, Fla., finds Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. (She is convicted of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.)

2016: FBI Director Jim Comey announces that Hillary Clinton was careless in her handling of a personal email server, but not criminal.

2018: EPA administrator Scott Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals that prompted more than a dozen federal and congressional investigations.