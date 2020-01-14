This Day in History: Jan. 14
On this day, Jan. 14 …
1970: Diana Ross and the Supremes perform their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.
Also on this day:
- 1784: The United States ratifies the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain would follow suit in April.
- 1898: Author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson — better known as “Alice in Wonderland” creator Lewis Carroll — dies in Guildford, Surrey, England.
- 1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle open a wartime conference in Casablanca.
- 1963: George C. Wallace is sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “Segregation forever!” — a view Wallace later would repudiate.
- 1967: The Sixties’ “Summer of Love” unofficially begins with a “Human Be-In” involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
- 1968: The Green Bay Packers of the NFL defeat the AFL’s Oakland Raiders, 33-14, in the second AFL-NFL World Championship game (now referred to as Super Bowl II).
- 1975: The House Internal Security Committee (formerly the House Un-American Activities Committee) is disbanded.
- 1989: President Ronald Reagan delivers his 331st and final weekly White House radio address, telling listeners, “Believe me, Saturdays will never seem the same. I’ll miss you.”
- 1994: President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin sign an accord to stop aiming missiles at any nation; the leaders join Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in signing an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.
- 2004: Former Enron finance chief Andrew Fastow pleads guilty to conspiracy as he accepts a 10-year prison sentence. (He would actually be sentenced to six years and be released in Dec. 2011.)
- 2009: A French court acquits six doctors and pharmacists in the deaths of at least 114 people who’d contracted brain-destroying Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease after being treated with tainted human growth hormones.
- 2018: Chelsea Manning confirms that she is a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maryland; the former Army intelligence analyst was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest that led to a conviction for leaking classified documents. (Manning would lose in a Democratic primary won by incumbent Ben Cardin.)