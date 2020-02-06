Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Feb. 6

Fox News
close
Remembering Ronald Reagan's life and legacyVideo

Remembering Ronald Reagan's life and legacy

John Heubusch, executive director for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, hosts Bill Hemmer and 'America's Newsroom' at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

On this day, Feb. 6 …

1911: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, is born in Tampico, Ill.

Also on this day:

  • 1778: During the American Revolutionary War, the United States wins official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.
  • 1933: The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “lame duck” amendment, is proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.
  • 1952: Britain’s King George VI, 56, dies at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he is succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who would become Queen Elizabeth II.
  • 1968: The Winter Olympic Games are opened in Grenoble, France, by French President Charles de Gaulle.
  • 1987: Wall Street Journal reporter Gerald Seib is released after being detained six days by Iran, accused of being a spy for Israel; Iran says the detention was a result of misunderstandings.
  • 1991: Comedian and television performer Danny Thomas dies in Los Angeles at age 79.
  • 1993:Tennis Hall of Famer and human rights advocate Arthur Ashe dies in New York at age 49.
  • 1998: President Bill Clinton signs a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • 2000: Hillary Rodham Clinton launches her candidacy for the U.S. Senate.
  • 2003: ABC’s “20/20” airs a British documentary, “Living With Michael Jackson,” in which the “King of Pop” reveals he sometimes let children sleep in his bed.
  • 2005: Super Bowl XXXIX: The New England Patriots beat Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • 2011: Super Bowl XLV: The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
  • 2008: The Bush White House defends the use of the interrogation technique known as waterboarding, saying it is legal - not torture as critics argued -  and has saved American lives.
  • 2008: The Phoenix Suns acquire Shaquille O’Neal in a stunning blockbuster deal that sent four-time All-Star Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks to the Miami Heat.
  • 2009: Key senators and the White House reach a tentative agreement on an economic stimulus measure at the heart of President Barack Obama’s recovery plan. 
  • 2009: Federal health officials say Peanut Corp. of America, a Georgia peanut processor, knowingly shipped salmonella-laced products as far back as 2007. 
  • 2014: Jay Leno says goodbye to NBC’s “The Tonight Show” for the second time, making way for Jimmy Fallon to take over as host.
  • 2018: Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations. 
  • 2018: SpaceX’s big new rocket blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car on a route that would take it to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.   