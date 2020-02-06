This Day in History: Feb. 6
On this day, Feb. 6 …
1911: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, is born in Tampico, Ill.
Also on this day:
- 1778: During the American Revolutionary War, the United States wins official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.
- 1933: The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “lame duck” amendment, is proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.
- 1952: Britain’s King George VI, 56, dies at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he is succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who would become Queen Elizabeth II.
- 1968: The Winter Olympic Games are opened in Grenoble, France, by French President Charles de Gaulle.
- 1987: Wall Street Journal reporter Gerald Seib is released after being detained six days by Iran, accused of being a spy for Israel; Iran says the detention was a result of misunderstandings.
- 1991: Comedian and television performer Danny Thomas dies in Los Angeles at age 79.
- 1993:Tennis Hall of Famer and human rights advocate Arthur Ashe dies in New York at age 49.
- 1998: President Bill Clinton signs a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
- 2000: Hillary Rodham Clinton launches her candidacy for the U.S. Senate.
- 2003: ABC’s “20/20” airs a British documentary, “Living With Michael Jackson,” in which the “King of Pop” reveals he sometimes let children sleep in his bed.
- 2005: Super Bowl XXXIX: The New England Patriots beat Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
- 2011: Super Bowl XLV: The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
- 2008: The Bush White House defends the use of the interrogation technique known as waterboarding, saying it is legal - not torture as critics argued - and has saved American lives.
- 2008: The Phoenix Suns acquire Shaquille O’Neal in a stunning blockbuster deal that sent four-time All-Star Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks to the Miami Heat.
- 2009: Key senators and the White House reach a tentative agreement on an economic stimulus measure at the heart of President Barack Obama’s recovery plan.
- 2009: Federal health officials say Peanut Corp. of America, a Georgia peanut processor, knowingly shipped salmonella-laced products as far back as 2007.
- 2014: Jay Leno says goodbye to NBC’s “The Tonight Show” for the second time, making way for Jimmy Fallon to take over as host.
- 2018: Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.
- 2018: SpaceX’s big new rocket blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car on a route that would take it to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.