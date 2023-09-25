Third suspect charged in connection to NYC daycare facility drug operation, resulting in death of 1-year-old



A third suspect has been charged with federal narcotics offenses resulting in death, in connection to the fatal overdose of a 1-year-old child due to possible exposure to fentanyl at a Bronx, New York daycare facility.

The Department of Justice unsealed a criminal complaint charging 38-year-old Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, also known as "El Gallo," who was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

Paredes joins Divino Nino Daycare owner Grei Mendez De Ventura, 36, and neighbor Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, who were both arrested on Sept. 16 and charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and narcotics distribution resulting in death, which carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

Ventura and Brito also face 11 charges, including assault, depraved-indifference murder and child endangerment after a child died, and three others were injured on Sept. 15 due to possible fentanyl exposure.

Nicholas Dominici, 1, died and two 2-year-old boys, and an 8-month-old girl were found in the basement unresponsive.

Officials said two of the victims were in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the scene, and Narcan was used on the toddlers.

Paredes is in custody and went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang on Monday.

"I promised last week that we would continue to work to bring those involved in the child poisonings at Divino Niño daycare to justice," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said on Monday. "Since then, this office and our law enforcement partners have worked around the clock to identify and apprehend additional individuals who are responsible. Today’s arrest is one more step toward obtaining justice for the child-victims of this heinous offense and their families."

According to the complaint unsealed on Monday, Paredes and others, including Mendez and Brito, between July and September 2023, conspired to distribute fentanyl, including at a daycare center in the Bronx.

Despite the presence of children, including infants, Paredes and the co-conspirators held large quantities of narcotics, including a kilogram of fentanyl stored on top of children’s play mats, and large amounts of suspected narcotics in traps located in the floor of the room that children played and slept on, the federal complaint states.

A search of the daycare facility resulted in the discovery of materials to package narcotics, like glassine envelopes stamped with "RED DAWN" in red ink and used to distribute drugs.

After Paredes was arrested, a search was executed at his apartment which revealed shopping bags with tools and instruments used to prepare and distribute narcotics, such as strainers, tape, a grinder, plastic bags and digital scales.

Investigators also found two clear plastic bags filled with a grayish powder and rectangular brick-shaped package suspected to contain narcotics, as well as envelopes stamped with "RED DAWN," like what was found in the daycare facility.

Along with the envelopes, investigators found the "RED DAWN" stamp tool in the apartment.

If convicted, Paredes could be sentenced to between 20 years and life in prison.

"The truly disgraceful allegations in this case continue to shock the senses," NYPD Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban said. "This latest charge proves that our determination to eradicate the threat of illicit fentanyl and save lives cannot – and will not – stop. The NYPD and our law enforcement partners remain committed to investigating and holding fully accountable anyone who puts the lives of our children in danger. New Yorkers’ families, and our communities, depend on it."