NYC police release photos of drugs found stashed in day care where 1-year-old died from fentanyl exposure

Police in New York City released photos of the drugs found under a floor trapdoor at a day care center in the Bronx, where a 1-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose last week.

Divino Nino Daycare owner Grei Mendez De Ventura, 36, and neighbor Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, were arrested Saturday on 11 charges, including assault, depraved-indifference murder, and child endangerment after a child died, and three others were injured Sept. 15 due to possible fentanyl exposure.

Nicholas Dominici, 1, died and two 2-year-old boys, and an 8-month-old girl were found in the basement unresponsive.

Officials said two of the victims were in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the scene, and Narcan was used on the toddlers.

The two suspects are also facing charges of manslaughter of a person under 11 years old, manslaughter recklessly causing death, four counts of assault causing injury through risk of death, four counts of assault causing injury during a felony, four counts of assault causing serious injury, four counts of reckless assault causing serious injury, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of narcotics and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

They are also facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and narcotics distribution resulting in death, which carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during a press conference on Monday night that fentanyl was found in all three children.

"They seemed to be demonstrating an exposure to an opioid," Kenny said. "Quick-thinking FDNY, EMS personnel administered Narcan to these three children and removed them to Montefiore Hospital. Unfortunately, the 1-year-old did not survive and died at the hospital.

"Medical testing came back on all three children. All three children had fentanyl in their systems," he added.

"NYPD detectives later learned that an additional child, only 2 years old, had been removed from the same location at 12:15 that afternoon by his mother. This child also began to exhibit symptoms of opioid exposure," Kenny said. "The child was brought the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where hospital staff quickly administered Narcan, saving that child's life."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.