Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security

Third Afghan national from Biden-era program arrested in a week by ICE agents in Virginia: DHS

ICE arrests alleged ISIS-K supporter Jaan Shah Safi in Virginia following 2 other terror cases

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Trump admin reviewing all Afghan nationals who entered US under Biden: Leavitt Video

Trump admin reviewing all Afghan nationals who entered US under Biden: Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said Monday the Trump administration will be looking at all people from Afghanistan who came to the U.S. during the Biden era after the shooting of two National Guardsmen allegedly perpetrated by an Afghan national.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested Afghan national Jaan Shah Safi, an alleged ISIS-K supporter brought into the country under former President Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome, in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Safi was arrested as President Donald Trump and his administration confront a surge of terror cases tied to Afghan arrivals that occurred under the Biden administration.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Safi arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 8 2025, in Philadelphia.

He applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), though his application was terminated when DHS Secretary Kristi Noem ended TPS for Afghans.

DEMS' RESPONSE TO ISIS LEADER ARREST 'DISTURBING,’ SAYS FATHER OF MARINE KILLED AT ABBEY GATE

Jaan Shah Safi mugshot

Jaan Shah Safi, a suspected ISIS-K terrorist, was arrested by ICE, according to an announcement Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (DHS)

ICE agents arrested Safi Wednesday.

"Today, our heroic ICE officers arrested Jaan Shah Safi, a terrorist who provided material support to ISIS-K," Noem said in a news release. "The Biden administration brought this terrorist into the U.S. under the disastrous Operation Allies Welcome program. This terrorist was arrested miles from our nation’s capital, where our brave National Guard heroes, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, were shot just days ago by another unvetted Afghan terrorist brought into our country.

"The Biden administration created one of the worst national security crises in American history. Biden let into our country nearly 190,000 unvetted Afghan aliens, only determining who they were and their intentions when they were already on American soil," she continued. "President Trump has been working every day since Jan. 20 to clean up this unmitigated national security crisis."

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK PUTS BIDEN-ERA IMMIGRATION POLICIES IN THE HOT SEAT: 'MUST BE FULLY REVERSED' 

Afghan refugees arrive to the U.S. in 2021

Refugees from Afghanistan are escorted to a waiting bus after arriving and being processed at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., Aug. 23, 2021. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

The DHS accused the Biden administration of relying on unvetted referrals to admit nearly 190,000 Afghan nationals into the U.S.

The Trump administration put a stop to Afghan refugee resettlement after Trump returned to the Oval Office in January because it saw the program as a massive threat to national security.

Safi’s arrest marks the third of an Afghan national who was released into the country under Biden in less than a week, according to DHS.

ALLEGED DC SHOOTER ENTERED US UNDER AFGHAN RESETTLEMENT PUSH MAYORKAS VOWED WOULD BE DONE ‘SWIFTLY AND SAFELY'

Photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26. (Provided by Department of Justice)

On Nov. 26, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was also released into the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome, allegedly committed a terror and ambush-style attack on two National Guard members, killing one, just blocks from the White House.

On Nov. 25, just a day before the attack, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested by local authorities and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force after allegedly making bomb threats in Fort Worth, Texas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Alokozay allegedly posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb, DHS said, and his intended target was the Fort Worth area.

Alokozay, who was also released into the U.S. under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, has been charged with making terroristic threats.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue