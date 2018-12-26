Thieves steal $800G in jewelry at Colorado luxury hotel

Authorities in Colorado are searching for three men who stole about $800,000 worth of diamond-encased jewelry from a display case in the lobby of a luxury hotel in Aspen, Colorado on Friday.

Aspen Police told the Aspen Daily News that one of the men used a screwdriver to pop open the locked case at the Little Nell Hotel around 1 p.m. and put one necklace and at least one ring into a backpack.

“A whole team is working on it, it’s pretty big," Officer Kirk Wheatley said.

The items belonged to Piranesi, a New York City-based jewelry business that has an outlet in Aspen.

Piranesi employee Veronica Sumner told the Aspen Daily News that the jeweler has had the display case in the hotel's lobby for marketing purposes for more than 20 years.

Another employee said the thieves made off with “very high-end, beautiful jewelry."

May Selby, a spokeswoman for the hotel, told the newspaper: “we can confirm three males were the perpetrators and they were not hotel guests. The Aspen police response was swift. We don’t have any additional details at this point as the investigation is active.”