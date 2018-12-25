Police buy Christmas gifts for New Jersey family after presents were stolen by area Grinch

Police wouldn’t allow a local Grinch to ruin the holidays and personally purchased and donated gifts for a New Jersey family after their presents were stolen days before Christmas.

Florence Township Police Department Chief Brian Boldizar took to Facebook with a message to describe the incidents that followed a gift-filled car being stolen from outside a local convenience store.

“On Saturday, a family from Florence Township had the unfortunate experience of having their vehicle stolen… to make this experience even worse, the family had most of their Christmas gifts inside of the vehicle,” Boldizar wrote. “During this time when most families are preparing to celebrate Christmas, this family not only had to figure out how they were going to get from place to place without a vehicle, they also had to figure out how they were going to get Christmas gifts for their family.”

Not wanting the family to have a sad Christmas, Florence Township police officers began putting their own money together -- and also received donations – in order to take some of the burden off the family. One officer even told his young children what had happened and they decided to each donate one of their Christmas gifts to the family. A local store, B&H Photo, donated an iPad and the Florence Fraternal Order of Police also made a contribution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officers, including many who were off-duty, delivered the gifts on Christmas Eve in order to make sure the family was able to have a “special” holiday.

“I feel that it is very important that you know what your community’s police officers are doing out there and to acknowledge the work of these officers,” Boldizar wrote. “This job is a lot more than just writing tickets and arresting people. It is about taking care of our community.”

Boldizar continued: “Once again, I feel privileged to be the Chief of Police of such a great organization and community. Everyone from the command staff to the officers, to the administrative staff put 100 percent into their job and it shows.”

The police chief concluded his message by noting that he needed to end his Facebook message “or my kids will be upset with me when Santa doesn’t come to our house because he saw a light on.”

Officers identified the suspect who stole the vehicle through witness statements and surveillance videos, according to FTPD. Charges were filed and the suspect remained at large as of Christmas morning.