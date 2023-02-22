Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Thieves break into California woman's car, steal urn containing brother's ashes

East Bay resident Melanie Niblet says her brother's urn was her "good-luck charm"

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
California crime policies under fire amid surge in smash-and-grab robberies Video

California crime policies under fire amid surge in smash-and-grab robberies

Los Angeles Police Department's Deon Joseph and former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley point the finger at politicians and district attorneys for creating an environment that promotes crime.

Thieves broke into a California woman's car on Tuesday afternoon, stealing her deceased brother's urn, along with her wallet and backpack.

Melanie Niblet was eating lunch with her friends on the Marina in San Leandro when thieves smashed the windows of her car and stole her belongings.

San Leandro is a small city south of Oakland, located in California's East Bay region.

Niblet carried her brother's urn with her regularly, describing it as her good luck charm. The container is small and silver, roughly the size of a key fob.

CALIFORNIA MEN ACCUSED OF COMMITTING RAPES, MURDER AFTER BEING RELEASED ON BAIL

Melanie Niblet was having lunch with friends on the Marina in San Leandro when thieves stole her brother's urn.

Melanie Niblet was having lunch with friends on the Marina in San Leandro when thieves stole her brother's urn. (FOX 2 San Francisco)

"I just want my urn back," Niblet told FOX 2 San Francisco on Tuesday. "It means nothing to you, but it has a lot of value to me. I carry it everywhere I go."

Niblet's brother, John Jackson, died in February 2019. She says that the experience has been traumatic and urges the perpetrators to return her brother's remains.

SAN DIEGO SUPERVISOR URGES JUDGE TO LOCK UP FELON BUSTED 10 TIMES IN PAST 2 YEARS: ‘STOP THIS CRIMINAL’

Melanie's brother, John Jackson, died in February 2019.

Melanie's brother, John Jackson, died in February 2019. (FOX 2 San Francisco)

"It's like he passed away all over again," Niblet lamented. "Everywhere I go, he's with me. So I just want the urn back."

"Forget the backpack, and the wallet," she continued. "I don't care about any of those material things. I just want my brother's urn back." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Leandro Police Department officials are investigating the crime.

San Leandro Police Department officials are investigating the crime. (FOX 2 San Francisco)

San Leandro Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating the incident.