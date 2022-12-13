Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Thief caught on video stealing electric wheelchair; Maryland police offer $10K reward

Reward of up to $10K being offered for info leading to arrest

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Maryland man caught on video stealing electric wheelchair Video

Maryland man caught on video stealing electric wheelchair

Detectives released video of the male suspect who can be seen entering the building and taking the wheelchair. Authorities have offered a reward of $10,000 for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Police in Maryland are searching for a thief who was caught on video stealing an electric wheelchair from a Montgomery County apartment building.

The theft reportedly happened Oct. 26 in a building on Hampden Lane in Bethesda.

Detectives released video that appears to show a man enter the building and take the wheelchair from the parking garage area.

Electric wheelchairs run from hundreds to thousands of dollars, according to an online search. 

  • Suspect carrying electric wheelchair
    Image 1 of 3

    Police are searching for a thief who stole an electric wheelchair from Maryland apartment. (Montgomery County Department of Police)

  • A closeup of the alleged wheelchair thief
    Image 2 of 3

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stole an electric wheelchair from apartment in Maryland.  (Montgomery County Department of Police)

  • The thief carrying the wheelchair
    Image 3 of 3

    A rear view of the alleged electric-wheelchair thief in Maryland.  (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-6726 or 240-773-TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous. 