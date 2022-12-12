Suspected gas station shooter charged with triple homicide after body of pregnant woman found in apartment

Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges after a decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in his apartment, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed to FOX 5 DC Monday.

The discovery was made as police were serving a warrant at Moore's apartment for his alleged involvement in fatally shooting a gas station worker in Maryland.

Moore was arrested and charged with a homicide that happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at a Shell gas station in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was identified as Ayalew Wondimu, 61, an employee of the gas station pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Moore entered the convenience store, selected merchandise and approached the counter, police said. For reasons unknown, a verbal altercation broke out between Moore and Wondimu. The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, at which point Moore allegedly pulled a handgun from his vest and shot Wondimu multiple times.

Detectives tracked Moore to his apartment across the street. After obtaining a search warrant, police allegedly discovered the body of a woman Moore said he had been in a relationship with and was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

The woman's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. So far, she has been determined to be 26 years old and died of multiple gunshot wounds. She was pregnant with a boy, the medical examiner said. Montgomery police told FOX 5 she was 38 weeks, or about 9 months pregnant. Her name has not been released, but it is believed she had been dead in the unit for at least a month.

Moore appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing in the murder of Wondimu. He was ordered to undergo a psych evaluation and is due back in court on Dec. 19.

It is not clear when he will appear for the two new murder charges.