Theater teacher admits creating fake Facebook pages to spy

A theater director at a school in Maine who acknowledged creating fake Facebook profiles to eavesdrop on parents' discussions is out of a job.

Superintendent Katie Hawes learned of Michael Herman's actions after a parent at Kennebunk High School realized he'd used his school email address to create a fake profile with a woman's name and photo.

Herman had offered to resign at the end of March to complete the winter musical production of "As You Like It." But he announced his resignation on Wednesday morning, and Hawes announced he was leaving the production immediately.

Herman called what he did "the biggest mistake of my life." His wife will continue working with the production.