The Latest: Volunteers search marshes and fields for teen

The Latest on the search for a Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Volunteers have been walking through swamps, corn fields and woods in the search for clues that could lead authorities to a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed.

Hundreds of people took part in Tuesday's expanded search for Jayme Closs, who has been missing since deputies responding to an Oct. 15 911 call found her parents dead in their home near Barron, a rural community about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Authorities believe Jayme was abducted and have ruled her out as a suspect in her parents' deaths.

On Tuesday, volunteers were split into groups and told to look for anything that could be a clue, such as a cellphone, piece of clothing or gun.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday that some tips led to the decision to resume the ground search, but he didn't elaborate.

___

11:15 a.m.

Some volunteers who showed up to help with a ground search for a missing Wisconsin girl say the case hits close to home and they felt compelled to help.

Authorities asked for 2,000 volunteers to help with a grid search Tuesday.

Joe Scheu, a retiree from the nearby village of Haugen, says he has a 13-year-old granddaughter and that he wanted to help find Jayme.

Jill Robinson, who lives about 60 miles south of Barron in Eleva, joined the search with a friend. She says she hopes others would do the same for her if her loved ones were in a similar situation.

____

9:30 a.m.

Volunteers are streaming into a staging area in western Wisconsin to assist in an expanded ground search for a missing teen whose parents were gunned down in their home last week.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is hoping 2,000 people will take part in Tuesday's grid search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

Barron, a town of about 3,400 people, is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

____

5:55 a.m.

Several hundred people gathered on a blustery high school football field to support the extended family of a missing 13-year-old girl whose parents were killed at their northwestern Wisconsin home.

The message at a community gathering Monday night in Barron was one of hope that Jayme Closs will be found safe and that her parents' killer or killers will be caught.

First Lutheran Church Pastor Ron Mathews told the crowd that hope is the presence of peace amid grief and sadness. Leaders from several churches were on hand at the football field to lead small group prayers and comfort a community on edge.

___

23:00

Authorities are hoping for as many as 2,000 volunteers to help in the search for a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl missing since her parents were killed in their home.

Tips led authorities to call for another ground search on Tuesday.

Authorities are also seeking information on two vehicles that may have been traveling near the Closs family's home on the night of the killings. One is a red or orange Dodge Challenger and the other is a black Ford Edge or black Acura MDX.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald called them vehicles of interest, but did not elaborate.