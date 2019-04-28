The Latest: Shrine of flowers grows on sidewalk at synagogue

The Latest on the shooting at a California synagogue (all times local):

10 a.m.

A shrine of flowers to honor those shot at a San Diego-area synagogue is growing on the sidewalk near the location where a gunman killed a congregant and injured three others.

Next door to the Chabod of Poway synagogue, Father Alexander Federoff said Sunday that he is praying for the recovery of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand after Saturday's shooting.

Federoff says his Orthodox Christian congregation was in the middle of a prayer service when the gunshots rang out and that his church welcomed Jewish congregants and tried to offer them comfort.

One worshipper, 60-year-old Lori Kaye, was killed.

Goldstein tells CNN that two other victims have been released from hospitals.

Investigators are searching the San Diego home of the 19-year-old shooter, who surrendered to police.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus has been meeting with residents, offering hugs, and vowing solidarity.

___

6:20 a.m.

The rabbi of a California synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting recalls the moment the suspected shooter pointed a gun at him.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein says he was in the middle of his Saturday sermon at the Chabad of Poway when he heard loud noises. Goldstein says during a phone interview Sunday on "Today" he was "face-to-face with this murderer, this terrorist" when he turned around.

He says he put his hands up to protect himself and lost one of his fingers in the shooting.

One person, 60-year-old Lori Kaye, was killed in the shooting. The rabbi remembered her as a "pioneering, founding member" of the congregation and says he is "heartbroken" by her death.

At least three others, including Goldstein, were injured.