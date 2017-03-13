The Latest: Police: Shooting victim pulled knife on officers

The Latest on the shooting death of a minivan driver in California (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man shot and killed by California police after a traffic stop had barricaded himself inside a minivan with a gas can and lighter before he exited the vehicle armed with a knife.

Orange police Lt. Fred Lopez said Monday that officers pulled over the driver before dawn for a vehicle code violation.

Lopez says the man then locked himself inside the van and poured gasoline onto a rag in what authorities feared was a plan to set himself on fire or blow up the vehicle.

Lopez says officers broke the van's windows and used a fire hose to flush him out of the minivan.

He says officers tried to arrest the man after he climbed out the driver's side window but the man pulled a knife.

Lopez says an officer then fired at the unidentified man who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Lopez says the incident happened at a strip mall parking lot.

___

7:20 a.m.

California police have shot a man dead after he pulled out a can of gasoline and lit a cigarette during a traffic stop in a Los Angeles suburb.

KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2mDxpTR) reports the officers broke the windows of the man's car before dawn Monday in the city of Orange and used a fire hose to douse the inside of the car while he was in inside it.

Video shows the man then climbing out of a car window and struggling with officers.

A voice yells "knife" moments before two shots are fired.

The unidentified 30-year-old suspect died at a hospital. Two knives were recovered.

Lt. Fred Lopez says officers were concerned the man was going to light himself on fire.

Police did not say why the man was pulled over.