The Latest: Florida boy among 5 students hit by car has died

The Latest on a school bus stop crash in Florida (all times local):

___

1:10 p.m.

Officials in Florida say a 13-year-old boy has died of injuries suffered when a drunken driver stuck him and four other students as they were walking home from a school bus stop.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Friday that Jahiem Robertson died in an Orlando hospital on Friday morning. Another student, 13-year-old John Mena, remains in the intensive care unit with orbital fractures.

Judd says 48-year-old former Mississippi law enforcement officer John Camfield was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI and fleeing the scene of a crash with injuries. Camfield was scheduled to make a first appearance in court Friday.

_____

11:48 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say they've arrested a former Mississippi law enforcement officer driver accused of fleeing after hitting five children when they got off a school bus in central Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Friday news conference that two children were critically injured when the car hit them Thursday afternoon. He says 48-year-old John Camfield injured a pregnant woman when he hit her car before being arrested by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

The school bus had left the area when the children were hit. Officials said they are between 12 and 15 years old.

Judd says Camfield worked for 10 agencies in Mississippi before moving to Florida. He faces multiple charges including DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.