The Latest: 3 Palm Springs officers shot; conditions unknown

The Latest on the shooting of three police officers in Palm Springs. (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Police in Palm Springs say the shooting of three officers occurred after they arrived at a home following a report of a domestic disturbance.

The officers' conditions are not known.

Dozens of law enforcement officers converged on a normally quiet residential neighborhood after the shooting.

Police also issued a warning that people inside their homes should stay there, lock their doors and not answer them until further notice.

SWAT officers raced to the scene after the shooting but no one was immediately arrested. Police said they believed no one else was hurt.

3:19 p.m.

Palm Springs police say three officers have been shot but there's no word on their conditions.

A police statement says the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon north of Racquet Club Road and east of Sunrise Way.

There are no immediate details of the shooting, which comes days after a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant was shot and killed in the high desert town of Lancaster.

Sgt. Steve Owen was answering a burglary call when sheriff's officials say he was shot and wounded by a man who then stood over him and shot him four more times.

A paroled robber has been charged with the sergeant's murder.