The Latest: 1 dead, 2 injured in severe storm in Tennessee

The Latest on severe weather in the South (all times local):

7:05 am

Officials say one person died and at least two others were injured when severe storms swept through Tennessee knocking down trees and leaving thousands of people without power.

Rutherford County EMS spokesman Patrick Miller told news outlets that crews responded early Tuesday to a report of a collapsed home. He said one death was confirmed there and two others were injured when a nearby mobile home rolled over.

He said high winds had knocked down trees and power lines around the Middle Tennessee community of Christiana.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Lisa Sloan said crews responded to a house fire that appears to have started from a lightning strike. She said there was heavy damage, but no injuries.

Officials say crews are working to restore power in Middle and East Tennessee.

___

6:40 am

Possible tornados touched down in Louisiana and Mississippi as a line of storms moved across the Deep South.

Tree limbs and power lines were down from Louisiana to Alabama early Tuesday, prompting some schools to delay the start of classes.

No serious injuries have been reported.

At least 11,000 customers were without electricity from Louisiana east to South Carolina.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports parts of Tupelo were closed off late Monday as debris, downed trees and power lines blocked roadways. Tupelo Communications Director Leesha Faulkner says there was also a gas leak in a residential area.

Possible tornados were also reported in Natchitoches Parish in Louisiana on Monday afternoon.

This follows severe storms that were blamed for two deaths in the Gulf Coast area last week.