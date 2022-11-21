As Thanksgiving travel prices force Americans to stay home or break the bank, people in New Jersey sound off

An increase in travel-related costs has forced Americans to either rearrange their holiday plans or bite the bullet on a more expensive ticket, people in New Jersey told Fox News.

"I love to travel," one woman, Katie, said. "I haven't experienced these types of prices in the past."

"I don't think anyone that I know is traveling this holiday season probably because of that," she added.

Holiday travel plans could break the bank for some this year as airfare, gas and hotel prices have all seen an increase over this time last year. Inflation cooled slightly in October compared to previous months, but still hit 7.7%.

Additionally, airline staffing shortages, increased post-COVID-19 demand and high fuel prices are all driving up the cost of airfare.

"I was going to go down to my dad's in Daytona around Christmas, but flights … it's definitely up a little bit from where it is normally," one man, Kyle, said. "At some point, it's almost cheaper to drive down to Florida instead of paying $400, $500 for an airline ticket."

Domestic flights booked in early November for the week of Thanksgiving averaged 48% higher than 2021, according to Kayak.

Despite the high costs, some people said seeing family for the holidays is worth the extra cash.

"I have backed off on some trips, but there are certain trips that you can't do over. So, I'll take those," Mary, who is flying to Los Angeles to be with her sons for Thanksgiving, told Fox News.

Jeff, a New Jersey native, is also dealing with the price increase to see family.

"My daughter's flying in from college from upstate New York," he said. "Those tickets were expensive, but I wanna see her."

