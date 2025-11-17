Expand / Collapse search
Texas raid targeting Tren de Aragua gang leads to arrest of 140 illegal immigrants

The San Antonio raid was part of a joint federal, state, and local effort to dismantle transnational criminal networks operating across the southern border

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A raid at a sex and human trafficking operation in San Antonio operated by members of Tren de Aragua gang (TdA) resulted in at least 140 illegal immigrants being arrested, authorities said Monday. 

The raid was part of a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal and local authorities, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott said. 

On Monday, a regional Homeland Security Task Force was created to combat transnational criminal organizations. The aim of the task force is to dismantle drug cartels, foreign terrorist organizations, and criminal networks responsible for crimes like human trafficking, drug smuggling, and money laundering.

Sunday's raid was part of President Donald Trump's executive order issued on Jan. 20 targeting transnational criminal organizations.

More than 140 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico and other South American countries were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. 

The raid involved multiple federal agencies.

"The Homeland Security Task Force enables the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to bring its sophisticated investigative techniques to the table, which have been instrumental in capturing the most violent drug trafficking organizations in the United States and worldwide," said the Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen. 

ICE agents

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies. Federal authorities conducted a raid Sunday in San Antonio, Texas, making more than 140 arrests, authorities said.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We look forward to working hand in hand with our federal and state counterparts in bringing down drug traffickers pumping poison into our neighborhoods and devastating our communities," he added.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, whose brother served as mayor of San Antonio, said he has asked the Justice Department and local agencies for more information on the raid. He claimed that raids conducted elsewhere have seen U.S. citizens and immigrants with no criminal record arrested. 

Meanwhile, in Houston, ICE arrested 3,500 criminal illegal aliens, including child predators and murderers, during the 43-day government shutdown.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX)  speaks during a news conference in February.  (Getty)

The suspects taken into custody include 13 people convicted of murder, 51 child predators, 67 sex offenders and 23 gang members, including an MS-13 gang member charged with a triple homicide in Dallas, authorities said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
