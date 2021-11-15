Texas woman shot shielding daughter during road rage incident: report

A Texas mother was shot while shielding her daughter from a gunman during a road rage shooting in San Antonio on Monday, according to a local report.

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. near I-35 on the city’s South Side when a male driver opened fire on another vehicle that he thought had cut him off, KSAT-TV reported, citing the San Antonio Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old mother, jumped into the backseat and used her own body to shield her 7-year-old daughter, according to the outlet. The mother reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to her back.

The 29-year-old’s husband rushed her to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital before she was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Police said the driver who fired the shots sped away after opening fire and is being sought by police, the report said.

The San Antonio Police Department told Fox News via email that no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon. Police were continuing to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.