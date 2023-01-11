Texas woman says dog accidentally started Christmas Day kitchen fire while trying to get cookies

A woman in Texas says that her dog accidentally started a kitchen fire on Christmas Day after jumping to grab a bite of cookies.

Ring video from inside Megan Black's home in Frisco, Texas shows one of her two dogs turning on the stove when it tried to reach for cookies on the kitchen counter, according to FOX 4.

Black called a neighbor and asked her to help, and she put out the fire before the Frisco Fire Department arrived at the house.

While the dog started a kitchen fire, Black was in Celina, Texas, opening Christmas presents with family and received an alert on her phone stating that the fire alarms were going off in the Frisco home.

"I’m sitting there watching her in action on my camera," Black said. "I can’t do anything. I am just watching her save my house."

After Black reviewed the Ring video surveillance, she saw that a dog gate blocking off access to the kitchen was left open, allowing 3-year-old "Twitch," a silver lab, to walk in and enjoy some cookies. While enjoying the snack, Black said the dog accidentally held down a knob on the stove, starting the fire.

"She just pushed so perfectly and turned the stove on," Black said.

Black said that the fire caused the majority of her house to receive smoke damage and added her family is in a rental for at least 4-6 months while repairs are done.