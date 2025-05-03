Texas woman hit with federal charges after threatening FBI agents with machete

A Houston woman who was shot by FBI agents after allegedly threatening them with a machete is facing federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas announced on Friday.

Jennifer Jesselle Perez-Rodriguez, 28, was taken into custody and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident on April 17.

Agents were driving down Anderson Road in unmarked cars when Perez-Rodriguez allegedly walked into the roadway holding a machete, according to a criminal complaint. The woman then began swinging the machete and moved towards two of the vehicles.

The agents activated a siren on one of the cars as Perez-Rodriguez started to run towards them, the complaint alleges. One agent opened a car door and instructed her to drop the machete, which she refused to do.

As Perez-Rodriguez failed to follow orders, the agent pulled out his gun and began shooting her until she was no longer a threat, the complaint says. She was transported to a hospital with wounds from the gunfire.

If convicted, Perez-Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

According to witnesses, Perez-Rodriguez had been brutally attacked by at least four people before she went to grab her machete and started searching for her attackers, at which point she encountered federal agents.

"I saw when the woman went inside the store, and she supposedly had a bag with a machete inside," one witness told Fox 26. "She came back outside, but they were no longer there. So she went out to the road with the machete."