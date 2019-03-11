Texas woman, 33, dies after large rock thrown from overpass crashes through car’s windshield

A Texas woman died Saturday after someone reportedly threw a large rock from a railroad overpass, hitting the car’s windshield and crushing her while her boyfriend and children sat helplessly inside the vehicle.

Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was in the car with her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, and her three children when the rock came crashing through the car’s windshield about 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35, KWTX reported. Flores was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time.

"[We were] headed back to Waco on 35 northbound, all of sudden something just strikes the window," Rodriguez told KWTX. "An explosion just comes right through the window. I didn’t know what it was. I look over and I see Keila and she is laying there unresponsive.”

Rodriguez recalled “shaking” his girlfriend to wake her up.

“She was unresponsive,” he said, adding their daughter told him to call 911.

Temple police said an unidentified person threw the rock from the railroad track overpass that landed on Flores’ vehicle.

Flores was taken to the hospital with “significant injuries.” She was pronounced dead just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy is being conducted.

Police did not release information of a possible suspect but said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. They asked anyone with information to contact them at (254) 298-5500.