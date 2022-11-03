Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV

Texas police have charged a known gang member and the driver with human smuggling

Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Texas DPS disrupts human smuggling involving 9-year-old child Video

Texas DPS disrupts human smuggling involving 9-year-old child

A Texas DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and as it came to a stop, two males and one female fled from the vehicle into the brush. The trooper discovered six illegal immigrants inside.

A Texas state trooper busted up a Halloween human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.

Two suspected smugglers were arrested, one of whom is a known gang member, after three occupants of a packed Mercedes-Benz SUV attempted to flee a traffic stop on foot, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

There were six illegal immigrants discovered in the vehicle – four men, a woman and the boy. They were transferred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The alleged smugglers are Donna Dulce Sanchez, a 42-year-old Houston woman, and Robert Anthony Garcia, 41, of Palacios. He is "a confirmed Tango Blast gang member," according to authorities. The trooper also recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol in the glove box.

TEXAS STATE TROOPERS STOP UBER CARRYING FIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLING OPERATION



  Robert Anthony Garcia in cuffs
    

    Suspected human smuggler Robert Anthony Garcia is "a confirmed Tango Blast gang member," according to Texas DPS. (Texas DPS)

  Donna Dulce Sanchez in cuffs
    

    Donna Dulce Sanchez is accused of driving the smuggled migrants. (Texas DPS)

  Mercedes SUV packed with migrants
    

    There were six illegal immigrants discovered in the vehicle. (Texas DPS)

  Woman holds boy with jacket
    

    There were six illegal immigrants discovered in the vehicle – four men, a woman and a 9-year-old boy. They were transferred to the U.S. Border Patrol. (Texas DPS)

Video of the incident shows the SUV driving for more than 40 seconds before pulling over into the shoulder. Four people immediately hop out and run.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed in ensuring the safety of children who are exploited, victimized, and trafficked by criminal smuggling organizations for profit," Staff Lt. Christopher Olivarez said in a statement. "Through Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border initiative, Texas DPS will continue to combat these criminal organizations who are empowered by open border policies."

Over 100 migrants found crammed in tractor trailer near US border Video

Smuggling incidents have become increasingly visible as border crossings surge.

On Wednesday, two days after the Zavala County stop, Houston police responded to a shooting involving a group of smuggled persons being held at a hotel.

TEXAS HAS SEIZED OVER 336 MILLION 'LETHAL DOSES' OF FENTANYL DURING OPERATION LONE STAR, DPS SAYS

Responding officers arrested nine people at the scene but were working to determine who were the victims and who were the suspects, according to authorities.

At least three men had been shot, including one who escaped the hotel and begged for help at an IHOP restaurant nearby.

South of the border, Mexican authorities revealed this week they found more than 120 migrants crammed into the back of a big-rig truck with no ventilation and headed for the U.S. border.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing and Paul Best contributed to this report.

