Texas track meet stabbing suspect’s lawyer plans to ask for $1M bond to be lowered: report

The lawyer for Karmelo Anthony, a Texas high school student accused of stabbing fellow 17-year-old student-athlete Austin Metcalf to death during a confrontation at a track meet Wednesday, plans to ask for his $1 million bond to be lowered, according to a report.

"I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don't have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people and figure out what's going on before I make any statements about what I think happened," attorney Deric Walpole, who was hired by Anthony’s family Friday, told KXAS-TV. "I don't have any reason to think it wasn't self-defense at this time."

He told the news station he had requested a hearing next week to have Anthony's bond lowered. Anthony remains in custody at the Collins County Jail.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walpole.

TEXAS TRACK MEET STABBING SUSPECT TOLD RESPONDING OFFICER HE ‘DID IT’: DOCS

Anthony, a student-athlete from Frisco Centennial High School in Texas, was charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed Metcalf, 17, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, to death Wednesday morning over a seating dispute.

A school resource officer was the first to arrive and confront Anthony, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 4.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report from the responding resource officer states.

The suspect also allegedly told the officer that Metcalf "put his hands on" him.

GRIEVING TEXAS FATHER SPEAKS OUT AFTER SON WAS STABBED TO DEATH AT HIGH SCHOOL TRACK MEET

When the officer told others that he had the alleged stabbing suspect in custody, Anthony apparently said, "I'm not alleged. I did it," according to the arrest report obtained by FOX 4.

"He put his hands on me. I told him not to," Anthony allegedly said as authorities walked the teenager to a police vehicle.

Anthony also asked the officers if Metcalf was "going to be OK" and if what happened could be considered "self-defense," FOX 4 reported, citing the police document.

Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, who spoke on "The Will Cain Show" Wednesday alongside his grieving mother, Meghan, recalled the moment he saw his brother with a wound to his chest after the altercation with Anthony.

"I whipped my head around, and then, all of a sudden, I see him running down the bleachers just grabbing his chest. … I put my hand on there, tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too," Hunter said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stabbing apparently happened after Metcalf asked Anthony to move from under a tent for Memorial High School, and Anthony responded, "Touch me and see what happens," according to a witness.

Metcalf "grabbed" him, and Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.