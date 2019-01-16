Texas teen girl's diabetic alert dog shot dead, police say

The service dog of a diabetic Texas teen was shot and killed on its family’s property Sunday. and police are searching for the killer.

Hannah Westmoreland, 15, was found to have Type 1 diabetes when she was just 8. After her community raised more than $10,000, Hannah’s family was able to buy her a diabetic alert dog named Journey a few years later, Fox 2 reported.

According to the report, the family was inside their home about 9:30 a.m. Sunday when Hannah’s mother, Tina, open the front door to find Journey lying down. When she called for him, he didn’t respond.

“My grandpa went to pick him up, and there was blood,” Hannah told Fox 2. “So he put his hand, and we figured out there was a gunshot.”

Journey was taken to an emergency room and then rushed into surgery but didn't survive, according to the GoFundMe page set up to raise reward money to find the killer.

The family said they don’t know who could have committed the act or why, but noticed that the gate to the fence on their property was opened at the time of the discovery, Fox 2 reported.

Hunt County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting and county Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

A Facebook page named Justice4Journey was created by the family to spread word of the killing, and to share Hannah's memories with the dog.