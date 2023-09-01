Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Texas teen girl who was subject of Amber Alert charged in murder, another suspect at large

Natalie Navarro has been charged in the killing of 21-year-old Arturo Pena, while another suspect, Yordy Martinez, remains on the loose

Louis Casiano
Published
A 17-year-old Texas girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Friday has been charged in the murder of a 21-year-old man, while another suspect remains at large, police said. 

Investigators in Garland, a suburb of Dallas, said two people of interest were identified in the Aug. 29 death of Arturo Pena, a Mesquite resident. Warrants for murder were issued for Natalie Navarro and 21-year-old Yordy Martinez. 

Texas teen charged with murder

Natalie Navarro, 17, and Yordy Martinez, 21, have both been charged in the death of Arturo Pena. (Dallas Amber Alert)

An Amber Alert was issued for Navarro after she disappeared from an apartment complex and was later found by law enforcement officers. 

Authorities said she "is currently safe and in custody."

Martinez is still being sought and wanted for murder.  

Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.