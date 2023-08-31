Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Mom accused of shooting daughter's allegedly abusive boyfriend after he yelled, 'Just shoot me': report

The victim apparently hit Patricia Conlon's daughter in the head with a cellphone the day before the Dallas shooting

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Dallas police on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her daughter's boyfriend.

Patricia Conlon, 49, is charged with murder after she allegedly shot Joshua Troutte, 34, to death at the victim's home on the 4800 block of Ash Lane in Dallas around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

Troutte was allegedly abusive toward Conlon's daughter, saying the pair had been in an "ongoing domestic disturbance" since December 2021, according to records obtained by local news.

The 34-year-old man had apparently hit Conlon's daughter in the head with a cellphone the day before the shooting. Her daughter said she was going to end the relationship and move out of Troutte's home, according to police records obtained by FOX 4 Dallas.

Patricia Conlon

Patricia Conlon, 49, is charged with murder after she allegedly shot Joshua Troutte, 34, to death at the victim's home on the 4800 block of Ash Lane in Dallas around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. (Dallas County Sheriff)

On August 27, Conlon allegedly entered Troutte's home with a firearm.

Troutte's roommate heard the victim yell, "[J]ust shoot me!" before shots were fired, FOX 4 reported.

4800 block of Ash Lane in Dallas

On Aug. 27, Conlon allegedly entered Troutte's home on the 4800 block of Ash Lane in Dallas with a gun. (Google Maps)

Conlon told police that she entered Troutte's home with a gun because she was planning to hold him at gunpoint so he could not flee the scene, as he had apparently done in the past. She argued that she had acted in self-defense after saying the victim had grabbed her hair and pulled her arm, but police said evidence did not match her claims, according to the documents obtained by FOX 4.

Troutte previously pleaded guilty to assault and family violence charges in 2018.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.