Texas teen driving ATV leads police on highway pursuit caught on stunning video

A 15-year-old boy driving an ATV was taken into custody Thursday after leading police on a chase down a Texas highway, officials said.

The pursuit started when a police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the teen, who was driving an ATV on a public roadway near Humble High School, according to KTRK-TV. It is illegal to drive a four-wheeler on a public street in Texas. The teen didn’t stop and officers soon lost him in Homestead, the station reported.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and a Department of Public Safety trooper eventually caught up with the teen as he headed onto the Eastex Freeway. Houston Transtar cameras caught the vehicle being followed by authorities as he headed down the highway.

Jennifer Rodriguez told KTRK-TV she was out running errands when she saw the chase.

“I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know anything until the cop pulls into the car wash and I'm like, 'What the heck?’ and then the four-wheeler comes out and the cops start chasing him and I'm like, 'Oh my God,’” Rodriguez told the station.

The teen also captured his joy ride on Snapchat, police told the station.

The teen eventually surrendered to police and was transferred to juvenile probation. The juvenile division will determine the charges the teen could be facing.