Texas teen allegedly abducted by her estranged sex-offender dad in 'extreme danger'

A Texas teen is in "extreme danger" after she was abducted by her estranged father, a registered sex offender who assaulted the girl’s mother during the kidnapping, authorities said.

Lexus Nichole Gray, 14, was snatched Wednesday in Point, Tex. — about 65 miles northeast of Dallas — after her estranged dad, Justin Shaun Gray, allegedly "assaulted the girl’s mother and chased her with a knife," according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 40, "is known to be dangerous and wanted," authorities said in issuing an Amber Alert, further noting that Gray is "a registered sex offender and has a parole violation warrant that is active."

Gray was convicted in 2009 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to authorities and Texas public records.

"The minor female is in extreme danger," investigators said, adding that as of Friday the Grays were believed to be in either Dallas or Mesquite, Tex.

Lexus Gray stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Justin Gray is about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.