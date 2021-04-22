Texas teacher suspended over ‘staged photo’ with foot on Black student’s neck

A Texas school district outside Dallas announced the suspension of a teacher over a "staged photo" that showed her foot pressed against the neck of a Black student lying on the pavement, reports said.

The teacher for the Greenville Independent School District was not identified. The Herald Banner reported that the photo appeared on Facebook Tuesday and quickly went viral within the community. The photo was posted the same day as the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict.

The paper spoke to Demetrus Liggins, the district’s superintendent, who called the photo "inappropriate." He said the student was not injured. The paper said Liggins sent an email to parents to assure them that the district is taking the situation seriously.

"It will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken," he said. The district did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

WFAA spoke to the boy’s family. The father said he was unhappy with the photo, but the boy’s mother—who knew the teacher for years-- said the teacher texted the photo as a joke. The teacher reportedly warned the boy that if he did not return an assignment, he’d end up with her foot on his neck.