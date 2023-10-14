Texas State Fair in Dallas evacuated over reported shooting: police

Chaos broke out at the Texas State Fair in Dallas on Saturday night as people were forced to evacuate the fairgrounds due to a reported shooting, police said.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that the State Fair of Texas was evacuated after a reported shooting.

"We are investigating a shooting at the State Fair," the police department wrote on X at 9 p.m.

"The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area," they added.

Details are limited, but Dallas police say one suspect is in custody.

Police did not immediately share with Fox News Digital if there were any injuries.