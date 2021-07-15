Texas Speaker's message to Dems who fled state: Forfeit your pay

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Texas Speaker calls on state Democrats who fled to Washington to forfeit their pay

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Wednesday called on state Democratic lawmakers to give up their daily stipend of $221 as they hunker down in Washington, D.C. to avoid passing a voting reform bill.

At least 51 of the state’s 67 House Democrats boarded a private plane for the nation’s capital Monday in an effort to prevent a quorum and deny Republicans the ability to pass a controversial voting bill.

Another nine Democratic Senators are believed to have joined the House members in D.C.

"While these Texas Democrats collect taxpayer money as they ride on private jets to meet with the Washington elite, those who remain in the chamber await their return to begin work on providing our retired teachers a 13th check, protecting our foster kids, and providing taxpayer relief," Phelan said in a statement Wednesday. "Those who are intentionally denying quorum should return their per diem to the State Treasury immediately upon receipt."

Texas Democrats flew to D.C. to meet with President Biden and encourage Congress to pass federal legislation barring increased voter regulations under the "For the People Act" and the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."

While Texas House members have been unable to pass a voting reform bill under the special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott, Senate Republicans passed their version titled Senate Bill 1 Tuesday.



Cuba’s president admits to shortcomings; takes some blame for protests

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who days ago called on revolutionaries to counter anti-government protesters in the streets, acknowledged Wednesday government shortcomings in the lead-up to the unrest in the country.

Díaz-Canel, who has been widely criticized for the country’s violent crackdown and Internet blackouts, gave a televised address Wednesday night and acknowledged that his government failures played a role in the protests over food shortages and other problems.

"We have to gain experience from the disturbances," he said, according to the Associated Press. "We also have to carry out a critical analysis of our problems in order to act and overcome, and avoid their repetition."

Historic protests broke out across Cuba on Sunday night. Díaz-Canel, who heads the Communist Party, seemed uninterested in making any concessions. He placed the blame squarely on the U.S. for stoking resentment and called the protesters mercenaries. At one point, he said, "The order to fight has been given—into the street, revolutionaries!"



Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Some protesters have demanded a change in government, so although Díaz-Canel seemed to tone down the rhetoric, it remains to be seen if there will be any concessions by the government.



McConnell condemns Biden fury over GOP voting reform as 'utter nonsense'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday condemned a fiery speech by President Biden as "utter nonsense" for alleging GOP voting reform laws were comparable to the Civil War.

"This is our new president who promised to lower the temperature, bring America back together and rebuild a civil society where we can dialogue as fellow citizens," McConnell said from the Senate floor.

"We’ve won two World Wars, faced down the Soviets, unwound brutal segregation, defeated actual Jim Crow laws, and endured the 9/11 attacks," he said. "But now the sky is falling?"



McConnell’s exasperation was over an address given by the president Tuesday, where he called on congressional Republicans to help stop the "concerted" effort by GOP-led states to "undermine" the electoral process.

"We're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War," Biden said in a rebuttal to GOP calls for voter reform.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity mocked Joe Biden's claims America is "facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War," on "Hannity" Wednesday, saying the president believes "millions of Americans are worse than Jim Crow, all because they support simple election integrity measures."

"This bill bans paid ballot harvesting. Do you have a problem with that?" he asked. "It requires voter ID for mail-in ballots. Alternatively, voters can provide the last four digits of their Social Security number if they prefer. The bill sets uniform times for early voting, all while expanding early voting hours on the weekend. It ensures that poll watchers are able, according to law, observe vote counting, start to finish. All sides get to observe. It strengthens the ban on unmanned mail-in drop boxes so nothing nefarious can happen."

