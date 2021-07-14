Randi Weingarten claims 'millions' will die as DeSantis sells anti-Fauci merchandise

Prominent teachers' union president Randi Weingarten went hyperbolic with her condemnation of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a report that he was selling anti-Fauci campaign merchandise amid an apparent bump in coronavirus cases in his state.

The Washington Post ran a report on Tuesday with the headline, "DeSantis sells ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ merch as new coronavirus cases near highest in nation."

In it, it detailed the T-shirts and drink koozies that Team DeSantis was selling mocking White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the face of the federal response to the pandemic, all while the Sunshine State suffers "some of the highest coronavirus hospitalizations, new infections and deaths per capita in the country."

"New coronavirus infection numbers plummeted in Florida after vaccinations became widely available, but they have ticked up in recent weeks. The state is reporting daily cases close to four times the national average—26 new infections per 100,000 residents, the second-highest number in the country. The state’s latest covid-19 death rate is almost double the national figure, and it ranks fourth for current hospitalizations," the Post later detailed in the ninth paragraph of the report.

However, Weingarten reacted to the story by taking it to a whole new level.

"Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it. He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda," Weingarten tweeted.

The American Federation of Teachers leader caught the attention of many critics on Twitter, particularly for her claim that "millions" of Floridians will die under DeSantis.

"Hyperbole much?" The Week columnist Damon Linker asked.

"In education, we emphasize backing up claims with evidence. Please explain how you got to ‘millions’ or that his ignorance is responsible for them," Red State senior editor Joe Cunningham told Weingarten.

"Millions! Randi hopefully taught neither math nor science," Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson wrote.

"All of her tweets make perfect sense once you realize everything she says is an example of Freudian projection," Washington Free Beacon contributor Noah Pollack tweeted.

"Florida has 21 million residents, so more than 10% are going to die from policies he enacted months ago? Are you sure you’re in…education?" The Daily Wire's Emily Zanotti said.

Christina Pushaw, DeSantis' press secretary shot back at Weingarten, touting the governor's record during the pandemic.

"Florida’s COVID death rate is lower than the national average, and unlike the Governor of New York, we don’t fudge the numbers," Pushaw wrote. "Meanwhile, Randi Weingarten ruined the education of millions of kids by keeping them out of school for more than a year based on a conspiracy theory."