John James slams Biden on 'Outnumbered': Go to Detroit to see '21st century Jim Crow'

Former U.S. Senate candidate John James sat down with "Outnumbered" and blasted President Biden over comments he made comparing new voting integrity laws to Jim Crow laws. James, a Detroit native, torched the president over his comments.

GUTFELD RIPS BIDEN AS 'PATHOLOGICAL LIAR' INJECTING RACE INTO ELECTION LAW SPEECH AMID TEXAS STANDOFF

JOHN JAMES: I think it’s rich for Joe Biden to talk about this when he was elected for Senate in 1972 and advocated for busing. You want to see 21st century Jim Crow? Come to Detroit, come see where separate but equal is employed. In Detroit, where south of Eight Mile, taxes are racist, homeowners are penalized for being one of the highest tax areas in the country. Come see our schools where we have separate but equal. Come see where children are impeded from their growth because of their zip code, and Democrats are continuing to not hold teachers unions accountable for their failure to prepare our children for the future. Come to Detroit, where south of Eight Mile, young mothers are incentivized to stay unmarried to get their welfare and needed incentives and care. Come take a look at what Democrats around the country in urban areas have done.

If you want to see modern-day Jim Crow, go to Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, where they are advocating for defunding the police that put like people in vulnerable — Democrats are going in their same old trope. They are fixing the blame, not the problem. The only thing I’m seeing here [that] is as old as the Civil War is the fact that Democrats continue to exploit black people for their own gains.

