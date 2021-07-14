Hannity rips Democrats' fight against Texas voting bill, attributes to concerns over chances in 2022 elections

Fox News host Sean Hannity sounded off on Joe Biden's claims that America is "facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War," saying the president believes "millions of Americans are worse than Jim Crow, all because they support simple election integrity measures."

The president's comments come on the heels of the passing of a Texas voter bill aimed at preserving election integrity. The legislation has been deemed racist by many on the left including several Texas Democrats who abandoned their state to protest in the nation's capital.

Hannity broke down the facts of the Texas legislation on Wednesday's "Hannity" citing its ban of "paid ballot harvesting" and the addition of "voter ID requirements" as well as additional reform actions.

"This bill bans paid ballot harvesting. Do you have a problem with that?" he opined. "It requires voter ID for mail-in ballots. Alternatively, voters can provide the last four digits of their Social Security number if they prefer. The bill sets uniform times for early voting, all while expanding early voting hours on the weekend. It ensures that poll watchers are able, according to law, observed vote counting, start to finish. All sides get to observe. It strengthens the ban on unmanned mail-in drop boxes so nothing nefarious can happen."

Hannity also blasted President Biden for lecturing ‘the country on racism’ despite his questionable history on racial issues while serving his long tenure as a politician.

"The guy that tried to slow integration of our schools eulogized the former Klan leader, called Obama the first articulate and bright and clean African-American. This is a storybook, man. Those are Joe's words. Now that guy, Joe Biden, he's going to lecture the country about racism. Really?"

Hannity went on to question the real reasons behind the Democrats' fight against the Texas bill, claiming they're "obviously worried" about their chance in the 2022 elections.

"So what does this really all about? We all know there's nothing racist about integrity in elections. Democrats are obviously worried. Chances are they now believe they probably will lose in 2022 and maybe even 2024," he said. "Mark my words, if Democrats suffer huge losses in 2022, they will blame racist right-wing voter suppression … the truth isn't important to the Democratic Party or the media mob, for that matter. Power is all that matters."