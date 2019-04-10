Texas home invasion suspect shot dead by homeowner's son: reports

A suspected home intruder was fatally shot in the head in Houston on Tuesday while trying to escape with two other culprits, police said.

Shortly after arriving at his southwest Houston home, a father was pistol-whipped by three suspects who had forced him to open the door, police said. The father’s two daughters managed to hide in the closet and hit a panic alarm. The girls were eventually found and the suspects continued ransacking the home, First Coast News reported.

When the father’s wife and son arrived home, the suspects fled, the report said. As they were fleeing, the son retrieved a gun and shot one of the suspects in the head, reports said.

The mom managed to drive to a local police station unharmed, but the other two suspects stole the father’s car and fled the scene, KRTK-TV reported. The suspect who was shot was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other details were released.