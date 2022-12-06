Texas smuggler leads DPS officers on high-speed chase, immigrants bail from vehicle in dramatic video

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer attempted to pull over a vehicle late last month and was led on a high-speed chase before the vehicle came to a stop and several illegal immigrants fled the vehicle, video shows.

The video, released Monday by Texas DPS, shows an officer approaching a Ford pickup truck on FM 481 in Maverick County on Nov. 30, 2022. After only a few steps, the truck flees the officer who jumps back in his car and pursues the vehicle.

A high-speed chase ensued as the Ford barreled down the highway, weaving around another vehicle and blowing a stop sign before eventually coming to a stop.

BIDEN DEFENDS SKIPPING BORDER VISIT WHILE IN ARIZONA, SAYS THERE ARE ‘MORE IMPORTANT THINGS’

Nine illegal immigrants can be seen dashing out of the truck and running towards the surrounding brush while the officer commands the driver to come out of the vehicle and throw up her hands.

The driver, Adelina Claudio, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged with human smuggling, Texas DPS said.

Claudio later admitted to the trooper that she was paid $900 to pick up the group of illegal immigrants and transport them to San Antonio. She faces felony charges of human smuggling and evading arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas DPS trooper later located one of the illegal immigrants who was hiding under a tree. They were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.