Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Texas smuggler with 4-year-old child inside car leads trooper on high-speed chase

The driver and passenger were charged with evading arrest and smuggling

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Texas smuggler with 4-year-old child inside car leads trooper on high-speed chase Video

Texas smuggler with 4-year-old child inside car leads trooper on high-speed chase

Texas DPS says the chase ensued after the driver refused to pull over during a routine traffic stop.

A Texas smuggler carrying five illegal immigrants – including a four-year-old child – led authorities on a high-speed chase last week after refusing to be pulled over. 

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a silver Chevy Malibu on US 277 in Kinney County last Friday for a traffic violation. 

Texas said the smuggler was carrying five illegal immigrants, including a four-year-old Cuban child. 

Texas said the smuggler was carrying five illegal immigrants, including a four-year-old Cuban child.  (Texas DPS)

The driver refused to stop, and a high-speed chase ensued, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph. Video shared by Texas DPS shows the Malibu recklessly weaving around cars on the highway while trying to evade the trooper. 

At one point the troopers can be seen laying spikes on the road in an effort to stop the Malibu, but the driver managers to maneuver around the contraption. 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN TEXAS HID UNDER HOUSES WHILE RUNNING FROM AUTHORITIES, VIDEO SHOWS

Eventually the vehicle veers off the road, crashing into a ranch area. The driver and passenger fled the vehicle, leaving behind five illegal immigrants inside the vehicle. One of those immigrants, Texas DPS said, was a four-year-old child from Cuba. 

The driver and passenger – both from Dallas, Texas – were apprehended and arrested with assistance from a DPS helicopter. 

The driver, identified as Rogelio Favela Olguin, and the passenger, who was not identified, were charged with evading arrest and smuggling. 

The five illegal immigrants left behind were not injured in the crash, Texas DPS said. Each migrant was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It has become a common occurrence to see children being smuggled by human smugglers. This places the children in danger due the actions and complete recklessness from human smugglers," Texas DPS said in a statement. "Texas DPS is committed in combating criminal smuggling organizations and the rescue of children who are being victimized and exploited."

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 