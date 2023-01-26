Illegal immigrants in Texas hid under houses while running from authorities, video shows

A group of migrants in Texas fled from authorities during a high-speed chase and hid underneath houses in a bid to enter the U.S. illegally, authorities said Wednesday.

The apprehensions occurred early Wednesday in Cameron County, where Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said DPS officers and the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of illegal immigrants and arrested two human smugglers.

Olivarez shared a video montage on social media showing the various arrests of migrants trying to hide in the brush and officers chasing several others attempting to evade arrest.

In one case, Olivarez said a driver with multiple passengers led authorities on a high-speed chase. He said the driver and four passengers eventually bailed out and hid underneath houses in a neighborhood.

One video clip shows illegal immigrants on their bellies crawling out from under a gap between a house and the ground after authorities discovered them.

The driver and four passengers are all Mexican nationals, according to officials.

The driver and one passenger were charged with evading arrest and human smuggling, DPS said.

No further details were immediately available.